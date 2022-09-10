Veteran archaeologist B B Lal passes away, PM pays tribute

Veteran archaeologist and Padma Vibhushan awardee B B Lal died on Saturday aged 101. Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid rich tributes, saying he will be remembered as a great intellectual who “deepened our connect with our rich past”.

Lal served as the director general of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) from 1968 to 1972. He had reportedly found temple-like pillars during excavation at the Ayodhya site in the mid-70s, where the Ram temple is now being built.

Modi paid homage to him and tweeted: “Shri B B Lal was an outstanding personality. His contributions to culture and archaeology are unparalleled. He will be remembered as a great intellectual who deepened our connect with our rich past. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Om Shanti.” Prof B B Lal, as he was fondly addressed, was one of the youngest directors general of ASI, and left an extraordinary legacy behind.

Former Additional Director General of ASI, B R Mani was among several scholars and senior officials of ASI who attended Lals funeral at Lodhi crematorium here.

“He was a tall figure and a veteran archaeologist. He was my teacher and mentored four generations. I met his family members to express my condolences. His son told me that he died Saturday around 8:40 am at his home in Hauz Khas,” Mani told

