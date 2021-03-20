Very light rains, thundershowers occur at isolated places in UP

Isolated parts of Uttar Pradesh witnessed very light rain and thundershowers on Saturday, the meteorological department said. Meerut recorded a maximum temperature of 36.9 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, it said, adding that Etawah recorded a minimum temperature of 14.8 degrees Celsius, the lowest in Uttar Pradesh. The weather is most likely to remain dry over eastern UP while rain and thundershowers are likely at isolated places over western part of the state on March 22, it said.

Rain and thundershowers are also very likely at isolated places over the state on March 23, it said.

