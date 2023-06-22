Vedanta says not selling Thoothukudi copper plant

Vedanta Ltd on Thursday said that it has no plans to sell its copper plant at Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu.

Junking the media reports that claimed that the company is selling Sterlite Copper plant, Vedanta said the reports are “wrong, baseless and incorrect”. In a regulatory filing, the company said Sterlite Copper is a national asset and claimed it contributed 40 per cent to Indias overall copper production.

“It has come to our notice that certain sections of the media have carried out the news article that Vedanta Ltd is selling the Sterlite Copper Plant, Thoothukudi. The said media articles are wrong, baseless and incorrect and the same is refuted by the company,” it said.

As the country has become a net importer of copper, there has been a growing demand to restart its operations, Vedanta Ltd said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)