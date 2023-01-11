Varanasi-Dibrugarh cruise opportunity to connect with our cultural roots: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the 51-day river cruise, to be flagged off by him on January 13, is a unique opportunity to connect with the countrys cultural roots and discover beautiful aspects of its diversity. He was reacting to Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowals tweet about what has been described as the worlds largest river cruise.

The minister said, “A trail through Indias ancient heritage on some of the mightiest rivers of the world. Ganga Vilas, the worlds longest river cruise, will be flagged-off by PM Narendra Modi ji Jan 13. Join this majestic journey.” Set to sail from Varanasi, Modis parliamentary constituency, the cruise will cover 3,200 km over 51 days while navigating through several states before ending its journey at Dibrugarh in Assam.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)