Valid passport found inside pouch ordered by Kerala man

A man in Keralas Wayanad district has claimed that he was delivered a valid passport by an e-commerce giant along with a passport cover for which he had placed an order a few days ago.

Midhun Babu, hailing from Kaniyambetta in Wayanad district, said he had placed the order with Amazon for the passport cover on October 30.

When it was delivered at his doorstep on November 1 the packet had contained the passport cover and to his surprise, a passport was also found inside the pouch.

The passport belonged to a teenaged boy from Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district.

Babu said he reported the incident with Amazon customer care but failed to get a proper response as to what to do with the passport. “I spent about 40 minutes speaking with three executives of customer care. But none told me what to do with an important document like a passport. Later, on advice of a friend of mine, I approached the police and surrendered the passport,” he told

