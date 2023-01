US stands with Afghan women: White House

The United States stands with the women of Afghanistan and strongly condemns the recent Taliban move regarding restrictions on girls education in the country, the White House said on Tuesday.

“We stand with Afghan women and condemn the Talibans indefensible decision to restrict womens education and their rights. So, as we have made clear, these actions by the Taliban will further alienate them from the international community and deny them the legitimacy that they so desire,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference.

“We remain in touch with our partners and allies on this issue, and well continue to take steps to advance our shared efforts to support Afghan women and girls and provide a robust humanitarian support to the people in Afghanistan. We will be steadfast about that,” she said in response to a question.

Last month, the Taliban banned women from attending universities.

