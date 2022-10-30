US partnering with India to enable it to play a broader stabilising role in the Indo-Pacific region: Pentagon

The US will partner India to help New Delhi play a “broader stabilising role” in the strategic Indo-Pacific region, a senior defence official from the Pentagon has said. The Biden administration has taken several steps to strengthen India-US defence relationship since it assumed power in January 2021.

As India is taking a look at how it accelerates its own defence modernisation, in order to expand the role that it already plays as what I would describe as a net security provider in the Indian Ocean region, but more broadly in the Indo-Pacific, the United States wants to make sure that we are partnering with India to better enable it to play that broader stabilising role in the region, a senior defence official told

