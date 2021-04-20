Urge Centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi, some hospitals left with just a few hours of it: CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday urged the Centre “with folded hands” to provide medical oxygen to Delhi, saying some hospitals are going to run out of it in a few hours.

“Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi… Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen,” he tweeted.

In another tweet he said, “I urge the Central government with folded hands to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi.” Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said they have just eight hours of oxygen left. The hospital has 485 COVID beds, of which 475 are occupied. Around 120 patients are currently in the ICU. Its chairman D S Rana said, “6,000 cubic meters of it is left, which at the rate of current consumption will last till 1 am. Need urgent replenishment.” Kejriwal had on Sunday termed the shortage of oxygen for coronavirus patients an “emergency”. He had also written to Union Minister of Commerce and Industries Piyush Goyal, seeking his intervention in the matter. On Monday, the Delhi government set up a 24-member committee to ensure “rational” use of oxygen for treatment of COVID-19 patients. An order issued by the Health Department said the Oxygen Audit Committee will identify areas of wasteful consumption. The consumption of oxygen has undergone a quantum increase with the admission of a large number of serious patients who require oxygen support, it said.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said the Centre should be “sensitive and active” in handling the situation so that there is no clamour among states over its supply.

Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for COVID-19 management in the national capital, said he is getting SOS calls on oxygen shortage from all hospitals. He also alleged that people involved in supplying oxygen are being stopped in different states.

“Getting SOS calls on shortage of oxygen from all hospitals. People involved in supplying oxygen are being stopped at different states. To ensure that there no jungle raj among states over supply of oxygen, the Central government should be very sensitive and active to handle the situation,” he tweeted in hindi.

