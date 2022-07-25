UP Police attaches properties worth ₹15 cr of BSP MP Afzal Ansari

The Uttar Pradesh Police has attached BSP legislator Afzal Ansaris properties under the Gangster Act.

The Ghazipur MP is gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansaris brother.

“Immovable properties made through illegal means and belonging to Afzal Ansari, son of Subhanullah Ansari, worth Rs 14.90 crore have been attached under the Gangster Act,” the police said in a statement on Sunday.

