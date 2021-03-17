UP: Home guard alleges commandant sought sexual favours, officer denies charge

A home guard posted here has accused the district commandant of trying to force him into having sex with him, a charge denied by the officer, who claimed that the home guard was levelling “baseless allegations” as he was reprimanded for being absent from duty for days.

Speaking to reporters, the home guard also alleged that the commandant takes Rs 1,000 from him every month.

In a complaint sent to the director general (home guards) a fortnight ago, the home guard, who is posted in Chinnor here, alleged that the district commandant has been putting pressure on him to give him (commandant) a massage, cook for him and have sex with him.

He also claimed that the commandant took money from three other home guards to reduce their age on paper, allowing them to work even after retirement.

However, the accused district commandant dismissed the allegations and claimed he is “completely innocent”.

The home guard was absent from duty from February 20 to 27, he claimed “After a complaint was received, the home guard was reprimanded and this made him angry. He is levelling baseless allegations. The matter is being probed,” the officer said.

