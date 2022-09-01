UP govt to conduct survey of unrecognized madrassas across state

The Uttar Pradesh government will conduct a survey of unrecognized madrassas in the state to gather information about number of teachers, curriculum, and basic facilities available there, among others.

Minister of State for Minority Affairs Danish Azad Ansari on Wednesday said the state government will conduct the survey in accordance with the requirement of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in connection with the availability of basic facilities to the students in madrassas.

“The survey will begin soon,” the minister told

