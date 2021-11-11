UP govt official arrested for sexually abusing female worker: Police

An under-secretary-level officer was arrested here after a purported video showing him forcing himself on a female contractual worker went viral on social media.

The woman, who has accused the official of harassing her for a long time and also threatening to sack her if she reported the matter, had made the video herself out of frustration when she failed to get the police to act against him.

The incident allegedly took place in Bapu Bhawan, housing several government offices in the state capital, drawing widespread criticism to the state government.

The woman has alleged that she had filed a complaint with the Hussainganj police station on October 29 and presented multiple videos in support but the official was not arrested though an FIR was lodged.

Advertisement

The incident evoked a strong reaction from Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi who raised a question on the security of women in the state.

A case has been registered by the Hussainganj police under relevant sections and necessary legal action is being taken after arresting the accused, a senior government official said.

Reacting to the incident, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, Be it secretariat, road or any other place: women are not safe in UP. This is the reality of the governments claims of women safety.

A sister from UP had to make the video of the incident with her viral due to inaction on the complaint of sexual abuse. How much patience and fighting power she must be having?” Priyanka added in the tweet in Hindi.

Replying to Priyanka Gandhis tweet, police said the accused has been arrested and legal action is being initiated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)