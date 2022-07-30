UP: Class 2 student left locked in classroom; 10 school staffers suspended

Ten staffers, including the headmaster of a government primary school in Uttar Pradeshs Hathras district have been suspended after a sleeping class 2 student was left locked in the classroom, officials said on Saturday.

According to them, six-year-old Prem Prakash has fallen asleep in the classroom of the school in the Nagla area on Wednesday.

Teachers and school staff, not noticing the child, locked the school and left. When the boy woke up around 5 pm, he started crying.

Hearing his cries, people in the neighbourhood gathered around the school and found him locked in the classroom. By that time, the boys father too reached the spot and they broke the door to rescue the child, officials said. Soon after the incident came to light, Basic Shiksha Adhikari Sandeep Singh asked the Block Education Officer of Sasni, Akhilesh Pratap Singh, to probe the matter.

Advertisement

“After the preliminary investigation, 10 teachers, including the headmaster, Shiksha Mitras and instructor of the school, were suspended on Friday,” said Sandeep Singh. He has also directed a months salary of one instructor and three Shiksha Mitras of the school be stopped.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)