UP boat tragedy: 7 bodies fished out after 2 days; death toll rises to 10

Bodies of seven of the 17 people who were feared drowned in a boat capsize two days ago were fished out in Fatehpur district on Saturday, police said.

With the recovery of these bodies, 10 people have been confirmed dead in the tragedy that occurred in Banda districts Samgara village on Thursday.

Sanjay Tiwari, SHO at Kishanpur police station — jurisdiction in which the bodies were recovered — told

