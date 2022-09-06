UP: 4 dead, 10 injured in Lucknow hotel fire; building to be demolished

Four people were killed and at least 10 injured on Monday morning after a fire broke out in a hotel here, prompting authorities to issue orders for demolition of the four-storey building after following “due process”.

Police have detained two owners of the hotel and its general manager for questioning. Vice-chairman of the Lucknow Development Authority Indramani Tripathi said the sealing of the hotel will begin early on Tuesday morning. For several hours, rescue teams inspected the premises of the Levana Suites on Madan Mohan Malviya Marg in the citys commercial centre Hazratganj to check if someone had been trapped, officials said, adding it took more than six hours to douse the blaze.

The deceased included two women, the officials said.

Initially, 10 people were rushed to Shyama Prasad Mukherjee civil hospital. Of these, two were declared dead and seven are undergoing treatment. One of the injured was released, they said, adding that two more people were later rushed to the hospital, and were declared dead.

“Two more people who were found in a serious condition during room to room search of the hotel were rushed to the civil hospital. They were declared brought dead by doctors,” Joint Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Piyush Mordia told

