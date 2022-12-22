Unwell Kerala girl taking part in cycle polo tourney in Nagpur dies after being given injection in hospital

A 10-year-old girl from Kerala who had come for the National Cycle Polo Championship being held in Nagpur in Maharashtra died on Thursday after she fell unwell in the morning, an official said.

The deceased, identified as Fathima Nida Shihabuddin, from Alappuzha district in the southern state, had not passed motions for the past two days, championship organising secretary Gajanan Burde told

