Union Minister lays foundation stone for national highway in Karnataka

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlanje on Friday laid the foundation stone for the Malpe-Molakalmuru four-lane road which is to be constructed at a cost of Rs 355 crore. Addressing a gathering, Karandlaje said the Central government was according priority to the development of coastal Karnataka. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has already released funds for the four-lane road here and said that no toll would be collected from commuters on the highway.

She said the upgradation of the road would help tourism and business. Officials and contractors should work on a warfooting to complete the road work within two years, the Minister said. Udupi MLA Raghupathi Bhat, who also spoke, said the Parkala-Kadiyali road on the Malpe-Molakamuru NH is in the final stages of completion. The Centre has embarked on such a developmental project without imposing a toll, he said.

He wanted the people to cooperate as about 85 per cent of land in Malpe need to be acquired for the developmental work. Kaup MLA Lalaji R Mendon, coastal development authority president Mattar Rathnakar Hegde and BJP Udupi district president Kuiladi Suresh Naik were among those present at the function.

