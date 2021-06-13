Undeterred by pandemic, Skoda Auto eyes going past all-time peak sales volume next year

Czech car maker Skoda Auto is confident of crossing its historic peak sales volumes in India achieved nearly a decade ago by the middle of next year as it continues ramping up and launching new products despite businesses being hit by the second Covid-19 wave, according to a senior company official.

Skoda Auto India, which hit its peak volume of 34,265 units in 2012, is targeting to sell at least 60,000 units next year as it brings new products, including those under Volkswagen groups India 2.0 project. “Historically, we sold around 35,000 cars in India (peak volume) and I think next year we will surpass that number, probably in the middle of the year already. We plan to sell at least 60,000 cars. So certainly we are on a huge growth path and the long term plan is to sell 1 lakh cars (annually) in India,” Skoda Auto India Brand Director Zac Hollis told

