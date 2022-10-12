Ukraine war has affected Asian economy; risk of fragmentation worrisome: IMF

The war in Ukraine has affected the Asian economy broadly in terms of trade and financial market uncertainties and inflation, a top IMF official said on Tuesday, warning that going forward the risk of fragmentation was quite serious in the Asia Pacific region.

If you look at the (Ukrainian) war itself, there are multiple channels through which it has affected Asia. One, of course, is the falling external demand. Asia doesnt have many strong trade links with Russia. But Asian trade links with Europe are pretty high. To the extent that Europe is affected significantly by the war in Ukraine, it affects external demand for countries in Asia, Krishna Srinivasan, Director Asia and Pacific Department, International Monetary Fund (IMF) told

