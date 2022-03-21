Ukraine refuses to surrender besieged Mariupol

The Russian military has offered the Ukrainian troops defending the strategic port of Mariupol to lay down arms and exit the city via humanitarian corridors, but that proposal was quickly rejected by the Ukrainian authorities.

Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev said Sunday that all Ukrainian soldiers could leave the Azov Sea port Monday using safe routes for evacuating civilians that had been previously agreed with Ukraine and head to areas controlled by the Ukrainian authorities. He said that all those who lay down arms will be guaranteed a safe exit from Mariupol. Mizintsev added that Russia will wait until 5 a.m. Monday for a written Kyivs response to the Russian proposal for the Ukrainian troops to leave Mariupol but didnt say what action Russia will take if its humanitarian offer is rejected.

Ukraines Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in remarks carried by Ukrainska Pravda news outlet that Kyiv already had told Russia that there can be no talk about surrender and laying down weapons. She rejected the Russian statement as manipulation.

Mizintsev said that the deliveries of humanitarian supplies to the city will immediately follow if the Ukrainian troops agree to leave the city. He added that civilians will be free to choose whether to leave Mariupol or stay in the city.

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)