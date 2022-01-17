Ukhand minister Harak Singh Rawat expelled from BJP; removed from cabinet

Ahead of the Uttarakhand assembly polls, minister Harak Singh Rawat was on Sunday dismissed from the state cabinet and expelled from the primary membership of the BJP for six years. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also written to the governor about the removal of Rawat from the cabinet, sources said.

Rawat has been dismissed from the cabinet by Chief Minister Dhami and also expelled from the primary membership of the party for six years, state BJP spokesman Shadab Shams told

