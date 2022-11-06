UK PM Rishi Sunak declares holiday for King Charles coronation

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday declared an additional official holiday for 2023 to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III.

The 73-year-old monarch, who acceded to the British throne in September following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II, is to be officially crowned in a traditional ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday May 6, 2023. In honour of the historic occasion, Downing Street announced that Monday May 8, 2023 would be an official holiday, referred to as a Bank Holiday in the UK.

“The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year, said Sunak.

“I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour, the British Indian Prime Minister said.

In line with the Bank Holiday to mark Queen Elizabeth IIs coronation in 1953, King Charles coronation is being pegged as an opportunity for families and communities across the country to come together to celebrate.

“The coronation combines the sacred and the solemn but it is also celebratory, said Oliver Downden, Cabinet Office minister and Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster.

“This Bank Holiday will once again give people across the United Kingdom the opportunity to come together as families and communities to welcome His Majesty to the throne as we mark this important day in our nations long history, he said.

Charles will be officially bestowed with his crown and royal paraphernalia at the coronation ceremony to be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Buckingham Palace had previously announced that the King will be crowned alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla.

“The coronation will reflect the monarchs role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry, the palace said.

During the ceremony, the sovereign is anointed, blessed and consecrated and after receiving the orb and sceptres, the Archbishop places St. Edwards Crown on the Sovereigns head. Traditionally, the coronation is a solemn religious service, together with an occasion for celebration and pageantry. The ceremony has retained a similar structure for over a thousand years, and next years coronation is expected to include the same core elements while recognising the spirit of modern times.

For the last 900 years, the ceremony has taken place at Westminster Abbey also the site of the Queens state funeral on September 19. The coronation of the new sovereign traditionally takes place some months after accession to the throne, following a period of national and royal mourning as well as allowing time for the preparation required to organise the ceremony.

The Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in June 1953 was attended by representatives of the Houses of Parliament, Church and State. Prime ministers and leading citizens from the Commonwealth and representatives of other countries also attended. During the ceremony, the sovereign takes the coronation oath, the form and wording of which have varied over the centuries. The late Queen undertook to rule according to law, to exercise justice with mercy and to maintain the Church of England.

