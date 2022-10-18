UG admission: DU defers first seat allocation round to Wednesday

The Delhi University, which was scheduled to announce the first list of seat allocation in its colleges on Tuesday, has deferred the process by a day, officials said.

The development comes as the Supreme Court is set to hear on Wednesday a plea by St Stephens College, one of the colleges under DU, against a Delhi High Court order on admissions.

The high court has asked the college to follow the admission policy formulated by DU, according to which 100 per cent weightage has to be given to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-2022 score while granting admissions to non-minority students in its undergraduate courses.

St Stephens College, however, wants to give only 85 per cent weightage to CUET and 15 per cent to interviews for admitting students across categories.

According to the detailed schedule released by DU, the first seat allocation list was to be announced on October 18. “The varsity will now issue the list on Wednesday,” an official told

