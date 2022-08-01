Uddhav meets family members of Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday met with family members of party leader Sanjay Raut, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, in suburban Mumbai.

Thackeray visited Rauts residence in Bhandup along with party MP Arvind Sawant, MLA Ravindra Waikar and Sena leader Milind Narvekar.

Raut and Thackeray are known to share a close bond. At Rauts residence, Thackeray met with his elderly mother, wife, daughters and other family members.

Rauts mother and wife had turned emotional while he was being taken away by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Sunday.

