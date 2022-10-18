Two labourers from UP killed in grenade attack in J-K, LeT hybrid terrorist arrested

Two migrant labourers were killed after terrorists hurled a grenade at them in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

A local “hybrid terrorist” of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was arrested for the attack during a search and cordon operation, they said.

“Hybrid terrorists” are unlisted radicalised people who carry out terror strikes and slip back into their routine lives often without leaving any trace.

Terrorists hurled a grenade in Shopians Harmen area, injuring two labourers, Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar, both residents of Uttar Pradeshs Kannauj. They were shifted to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries, Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.

Advertisement

The area was cordoned off and a hunt was launched to nab the attackers, it said.

During the operation, a hybrid terrorist of LeT, who lobbed the grenade, was arrested, said Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar in a Twitter post.

The arrested terrorist was identified as Imran Bashir Ganie from Harmen, he said.

Further investigation and raids are underway, the ADGP said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)