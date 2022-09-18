Two killed in road crash in UPs Chitrakoot

Two men were killed when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle in this district, police said on Saturday.

Pahari police station in-charge (SHO) Gulab Tripathi said the vehicle collided with the motorcycle head-on near Asoh village on the Pahari-Rajapur road on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

The motorcyclist Ved Prakash (28) and his friend Manish (30) died on the spot, the SHO said. He said the youths were identified on Saturday afternoon.

Tripathi said a case of negligent driving was registered against the driver of the unidentified vehicle and the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)