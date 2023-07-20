Two junior resident doctors of UP Medical University suspended for hitting patients

Two junior resident doctors of Uttar Pradesh Medical University in Safai were suspended after videos of them hitting patients surfaced on social media, officials said.

Police have also lodged an FIR in the matter.

The videos purportedly showing the doctors hitting patients in the ward were allegedly recorded by another patient on July 10 and 11. The clips went viral on July 15.

Taking note of the clips, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak directed the university administration to probe the matter.

“Junior resident doctors Tuhinagshu Das and Aman Srivastav of the orthopaedics department were put under suspension after they were found guilty of hitting patients in the preliminary investigation conducted by the university administration,” Vice-Chancellor of the university Prabhat Kumar Singh told

