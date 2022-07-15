Twitter faces outage across globe including in India, restores later

Social media platform Twitter on Thursday went down across several part of the globe including in India but was restored around 10 pm as per Indian standard time.

According to statistics on digital service breakdown tracker Down Detector, there were several complaints from Twitter users about the outage of the service between 5-9.30 pm.

Twitter Support around 10 pm tweeted that the services has been restored.

“And were back! We had some trouble with our internal systems that impacted many of you globally. Twitter should be up and running as expected sorry for the interruption,” Twitter Support said in a late night tweet.

