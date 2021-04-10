TTD to unveil book to prove Lord Hanuman was born in Tirumala hill

An evidence based book toprove that Lord Hanuman was born on one of the sevensacred hills of Tirumala, home to the Sri Venkateswara Swamyshrine, would be released on April 13, a senior official ofthe Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams said on Saturday.

The book with “astronomical, epigraphical, scientificand puranic evidence,” to prove that Lord Hanuman was born onthe Tirumala hills would be unveiled by a committee ofscholars on Ugadi, the Telugu New Year day, the official,who did not want to be named, told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)