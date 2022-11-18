TRS activists ransack BJP MPs house over alleged derogatory remarks against CMs daughter

TRS activists on Friday ransacked the house of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvinds house here over his alleged derogatory remarks against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao s daughter K Kavitha.

The attack took place after the BJP MP was heard in a video targeting the states ruling party by making alleged disparaging remarks against Kavitha, also a ruling party MLC.

The residence of the Nizamabad Lok Sabha was attacked by people wearing TRS flags and scarves and they also burnt an effigy of the BJP leader, prompting the police to disperse them. Condemning the incident, the BJP alleged that it was the handiwork of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS).

During a press conference, Arvind made some alleged disparaging comments about the CMs family based on reports in a section of media that suggested that BJP tried to lure Kavitha into its fold.

He also alleged that Kavitha had called up AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and expressed her willingness to join the national party after she was ignored during the name change function of TRS to BRS (Bharat Rashtra Samiti).

Joel Davis, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west zone) told

