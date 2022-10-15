Tropical Storm Karl weakens into depression off south Mexico

Tropical Storm Karl weakened into a tropical depression while nearing Mexicos southern Gulf shore, though forecasters said its heavy rain could still cause problems on the easily flooded stretch of coast.

The US National Hurricane Centre said the storm would move near land during Saturday and likely dissipate by early Sunday.

It meandered slowly on Friday, angling away from what had been an expected landfall in the evening.

Karl had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) late on Friday. It was centred about 75 miles (125 kilometres) west-northwest of Ciudad del Carmen and moving south at 3 mph (6 kph).

The coastal cities of Coatzacoalcos and Paraiso lie near the storms expected path.

The rains forecast could cause mudslides, rising levels in rivers and streams, and flooding in low-lying areas, Mexicos National Water Commission said in a statement.

The US hurricane centre said Karl could drop 2 to 5 inches (5 to 13 centimeters) of rain across portions of Veracruz and Tabasco states as well as northern Chiapas and Oaxaca states through Sunday morning.

It said as much as 8 inches (20 centimetres) could fall in isolated spots.

