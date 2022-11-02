Tribal body seeks railway announcements in Santhali in tribal-dominated areas

A prominent tribal organisation has demanded that announcements be made in Santhali language in Railway stations of tribal-dominated areas in the eastern and northeastern states. In a letter to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday, “Adivasi Sengel Abhiyan” (ASA) president Salkhan Murmu mentioned that Santhali language was recognised under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution and is spoken in several areas of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Tripura, and Jharkhand.

Murmu said he urged the Railway Minister to ensure that all announcements in these stations be made in Santhali language, which will be very useful for the community.

The tribal leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had recently advocated for the promotion of all regional languages and mother tongues in all sectors. Murmu appealed to the minister to issue necessary directions to railway officials in these areas for taking necessary action in this regard.

