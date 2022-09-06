Tribal beneficiaries of Kerala govt scheme get placed in airports

Ninety students belonging to the first batch of the “Wings” project, which aims to help tribal youth in Kerala pursue a career in flying, have secured placement in various international airports, the state government said on Tuesday.

According to the Scheduled Tribes Development Department, 90 of the 100 students who opted for the six-month “Airline and Airport Management” course are placed in different airports in the country. It also said that 11 students who took the one-year airline customer service course also received placement.

“It is the responsibility of the Kerala government to encourage tribal youth to dream big and to assist them in achieving those aspirations,” K Radhakrishnan, Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, told

