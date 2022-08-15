Transparency in selection process is key to India’s success in sporting arena: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India has come a long way on the front of transparency in national selection of athletes and that has been key to countrys success at the multi-sporting events.

Modi said nepotisms negative influence was not just restricted to politics but the menace, at one time, also affected the sporting arena. “Just like Bhai-Bhatijawaad (nepotism) in politics, there was a lack of transparency in the selection of players for sports competitions. This was a huge factor due to which our players talent was wasted,” Modi said while addressing the nation on countrys 76th Independence Day.

“They used to struggle all their lives against such difficulties. But the situation has changed now and players are touching the sky. The shine of gold and silver medals is boosting the confidence of our youngsters.

“This is just the beginning because India will neither get tired nor stop here. Days are not far when we will win several gold medals,” Modi added.

In last years Tokyo Olympics, India signed off with a record of seven medals (1 gold, 2 silver, 4 bronze) and then followed that performance with 61 medals, including 22 gold at the just-concluded Birmingham CWG.

Modi has been consistent in meeting and interacting with sports persons before and after the big-ticket events. He had hosted the Indian contingents after the Tokyo Olympics and the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. During his address, Modi stressed on the need to weed out corruption and dynasty politics from all institutions of the country, including the sports federations. “The shadow of parivarvaad lies on several institutions. Our many institutions affected by family rule, it harms our talent, nations capabilities and gives rise to corruption. “We have to develop an intolerance for this to save institutions. The welfare of the family has nothing to do with the welfare of the nation. Lets cleanse Indias politics and institutions from the shackles of parivaarwad,” he said.

“We need to discourage this in institutions, in sports. We need to start a revolution against it. This is our social responsibility. We need transparency.” The Sports Authority of Indias Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) has been a game changer when it comes to support to and development of athletes. SAI keeps a track of supported athletes performances throughout the year and ensured that the selection in TOPS is transparent.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)