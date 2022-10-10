Touring India on bicycle, Bengal man asks people to save environment

A 35-year-old man from West Bengal has invested all his savings in touring across the country on a bicycle and creating awareness about the importance of saving trees and water.

The owner of a small shop, Arup Biswas, has already travelled to several states of eastern and north-eastern India.

I began my journey on January 23 this year, Netajis birth anniversary from Bijpur (in North 24 Parganas district). My aim is to make people aware of the importance of saving trees and water for our survival, Biswas told

