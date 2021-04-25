Total weekend lockdown enforced in Pondicherry

All shops and businessestablishments remained shut at important shopping centres inPuducherry on Sunday after a 55-hour long weekend lockdownwas imposed to check the spread of coronavirus.

All major thoroughfares wore a deserted look as peoplestayed indoors.

However, functioning of essential services was permittedtill 2 pm to facilitate the availability of vegetables,groceries and other requirements.

Advertisement

There was very poor turn out of passengers in intrastate buses.

Puducherry has been registering a spike in number of newcases since last week and today the fresh infections reached1,008 and there were 11 new deaths.

The test positivity touched around 17.89 percent in theUnion Territory.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visited the Centralkitchen near here to see for herself the quality of foodmeant for sale at subsidized rates.

The weekend lockdown came into force at 10 pm on Fridayand will end at 5 am tomorrow.

However, the night curfew would be observed every dayfrom 10 pm till 5 am the next day.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)