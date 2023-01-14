TN Raj Bhavan and BJP go to police, seek action against DMK man for vitriolic on Guv Ravi

The Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan and BJP have approached police with separate complaints, seeking action against a ruling DMK man for his abusive and intimidatory speech, targeting Governor R N Ravi. In its complaint to Chennai Police Commissioner, Shankar Jiwal, Raj Bhavan said a video of a person, Sivaji Krishnamurthy using most abusive, defamatory and derogatory language and intimidation against Governor Ravi has been uploaded on various social media platforms, which is going viral. Sivaji Krishnamurthy is a DMK orator.

The Governors office, providing a copy of the video clip to police, said Krishnamurthy has, in the video footage, used foul, abusive, defamatory and intimidatory language against Ravi. The abusive and intimidatory speech attracts Section 124 of the IPC (assaulting President, Governor, etc., with intent to compel or restrain the exercise of any lawful power) besides other relevant provisions of law, Deputy Secretary to Governor, S Prasanna Ramasamy said in a complaint. The official requested appropriate action. Raj Bhavan officials were unavailable to get an official comment.

Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, writing to the Director General of Police said Sivaji Krishnamurthy, a renowned DMK abuser known for derogatory public speeches has abused Ravi and made unpardonable remarks in his speeches. “We hope the police do not turn a blind eye again and request that you kindly reprimand Sivaji Krishnamurthy for abusing the Constitutional head of the State. His remarks must not be construed as freedom of expression as we are sure the police would not deem it that way if the same derogatory language were directed towards the Chief Minister of the State.” Further, the BJP leader said: “We look forward to some stern action to ensure the public stage is not used to spread filth, like how DMK men continue to use it for long. We also wish to convey that police inaction on such public slander would mean endorsement of the view.” Speaking to reporters at the airport, Annamalai said the DMK is known for doing politics using language of filth and abuse and it is nothing new. High Constitutional functionaries have been abused. The DMK office-bearer Sivaji Krishnamurthy has been continuously abusing leaders. The BJP has written to the DGP seeking action.

The Raj Bhavan has also sent a complaint, he said. “When that person was speaking ill of the Governor, I was told that Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian and many MLAs were seated on the dais. Now CM (MK Stalin) has to clarify whether that person was provoked by the MLAs and Minister to say so.” No one from the party has apologised and police is failing to register an FIR and people are watching, he said. The tussle between the Raj Bhavan and the ruling DMK regime appears to be escalating further.

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)