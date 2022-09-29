TN govt denies permission for RSS route march, restricts VCK protest

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday denied permission to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to take out its route march on October 2 in the state and also declined nod for a counter agitation planned by the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on the same day.

Citing law and order issues due to protests by certain groups in the event of the RSS taking out a route march on Gandhi Jayanthi, the government had conveyed to it not to proceed with its plan, a senior RSS leader said. “Ours is a peaceful march and the Madras High Court has already granted permission. We will approach the issue legally,” a senior leader told

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)