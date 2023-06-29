Shankar Jiwal appointed as Tamil Nadu’s new DGP

Senior police official and Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Shankar Jiwal has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) succeeding DGP C Sylendra Babu, who will be superannuating on June 30, the state government said on Thursday.

Sandeep Rai Rathore, DGP, Training, Police Training College, succeeds Jiwal as as CoP, Greater Chennai, according to an order issued by the government.

The 1990 batch IPS officer, Jiwal, has been appointed as the head of the police force with effect from July 1 as Sylendra Babu, who served as DGP for two years, will retire on June 30.

