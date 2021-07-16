TN got less, Stalin tells Modi; seeks one crore vaccine doses

Comparatively, allocation ofCOVID-19 vaccine doses to Tamil Nadu is less and the Centreshould provide one crore doses as a special case, ChiefMinister M K Stalin on Friday urged Prime Minister NarendraModi.

All goods related to tackling the coronavirus pandemicmust be exempted from Goods and Services Tax and the Centreshould reconsider its decision to conduct national level examslike the NEET as it may lead to virus spread, Stalin requestedModi.

Taking part in a virtual interaction Modi had withChief Ministers, Stalin said his government has “fully avoidedwastage of vaccines,” from previous six per cent and awarenesshas been created successfully about the importance of gettingvaccinated.

In view of such awareness, the demand for vaccines hastremendously increased in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said.

“However, when compared with other states, theallocation for our state is very less. To handle this toughsituation, I had requested a special allocation of one crorevaccine doses. I look forward to your support in thisimportant issue,” he told Modi.

On July 13, Stalin had said that till July 8, 2021,Tamil Nadu received only 29,18,110 vaccine doses from theCentre for people in the 18-44 years age bracket and1,30,08,440 for the above 45 years category.

The allocation was very inadequate and TN did notreceive vaccines proportionate to its population, Stalin hadsaid in a letter to Modi.

Stalin recalled that he has been requesting exemptionfor “all goods related to coronavirus” and it should beconsidered.

“It is said that there will be a third wave and we aretaking all precautionary measures to tackle it and the uniongovernment should extend more help to states to handle such aneventuality,” he said.

“I assure you that Tamil Nadu government will take allsteps to handle the pandemic and we will stand shoulder toshoulder with you (Centre) and all other states to overcomethe pandemic.” When schools and colleges continued to be closed downin view of the pandemic, “conducting national level exams likethe NEET may lead to virus spread,” he said and urged Modi toreconsider the decision to hold such tests. NEET has beenscheduled to be held on September 12.

Stalin said his newly elected government had to facethe tough task of tackling the second wave of the pandemic andthe government rose to the challenge and curbed virus spreadand brought down deaths.

“I would like to thank the Central government forincreasing oxygen supplies and stepping up Remdesivirallocation to Tamil Nadu.” He also outlined the COVID-19 related reliefinitiatives like Rs 4,000 assistance to rice ration cardholders and distribution of relief hamper, comprising 14essential commodities, to them.

The Tamil Nadu government has extended the additionalrice allocation by the Centre for priority ration card holdersto all rice category ration card holders.

Similarly, the union government should extend thescheme to all eligible card holders, he said.

Modi interacted with Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu,Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra and Kerala onthe COVID-19 scenario.

