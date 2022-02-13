TN CM dubs WB Guv Dhankar proroguing Assembly sans propriety

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday said West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhars act of proroguing the state Assembly is without propriety, and said the symbolic head should be a role model in upholding the Constitution. Stalin tweeted, “The act of #WestBengal Governor to prorogue the WB Assembly Session is without any propriety expected from the exalted post and goes against the established norms and conventions.” The Tamil Nadu Chief Minster further said, “The symbolic head of the state should be the role model to uphold the constitution. Beauty of democracy lies in extending mutual respect to each other.”

