TMC govts performance better than Lefts: BJPs Ashok Lahiri

BJP MLA Ashok Lahiri said onThursday that the Trinamool Congress government has fared wellin terms of the development of West Bengal as compared to theprevious Left Front government.

Lahiri, a well-known economist who has served as theChief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, made thecomment when asked about the performance of present FinanceMinister Amit Mitra and his predecessor Asim Dasgupta.

“This is a very difficult question to answer. I knowboth of them so well. But, I believe that West Bengal is doingbetter under the present Trinamool Congress government interms of development,” he told reporters at the stateAssembly.

It was Lahiris first day at the Assembly afterwinning the state elections from the Balurghat seat.

Speaking on the state Budget in the House, he said theWest Bengal government has devised several welfare schemes forthe people but should make the list of beneficiaries public.

Audit of the accounts of the state government by CAGshould also be done to reflect the real financial picture ofthe various departments, he said.

The state government should also divulge the detailsof the Centre-sponsored schemes which are in force in WestBengal, Lahiri said.

Meanwhile, BJP skipped the Business Advisory Committeemeeting after their adjournment motion over the dubiousvaccination camps case was not admitted by Speaker BimanBanerjee.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikary said, “We didnot boycott the meeting but remained absent since ouradjournment motion was not admitted by the speaker. We did itfor the sake of the common people. Everything should bereciprocal.”

