Time to spread my wings and teach myself: Rashmika Mandanna

Actor Rashmika Mandanna says she is at a stage in her career where she wants to “spread her wings” and fly into uncharted territories as she wants to learn more about her capabilities.

This led Mandanna to “Goodbye”, her first Hindi film in which she stars alongside the likes of megastar Amitabh Bachchan and seasoned actor Neena Gupta.

“This is the time for me to spread my wings and do every kind of film because it is important to do so as an actor. I dont want to be comfortable doing a particular kind of film.

“I want to learn and teach myself what my kind of films are because I havent figured it out yet,” Mandanna told

