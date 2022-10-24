Three held over gangrape of 16-yr-old girl in Tripura

Three people were arrested in connection with the alleged gangrape of a 16-year-old girl in Tripuras Unakoti district, the police said.

Claiming that a state ministers son was involved in the incident, the opposition Congress and the CPI(M) demanded the arrest of all the accused, while the BJP dismissed the charge.

The girl was allegedly gang-raped in a three-storey building in Kumarghat on October 19.

Based on an FIR lodged in the case, three people, including a woman, were arrested but a few others are still at large, Kumarghat Sub-divisional Police Officer Biplab Debbarma told

Advertisement

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)