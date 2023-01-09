Thousands join post-pandemic pride parade in Delhi

Lutyens Delhi was immersed in hues across the spectrum as thousands of members of the LGBTQ community took to its streets to join the 13th year of the Delhi Queer Pride March after almost a three-year lull due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The annual march from the Barakhamba Road to Jantar Mantar was celebrated with dancing to drumbeats, sloganeering and carrying rainbow flags and placards.

Noor Enayat, a volunteer, said thousands of participants joined the parade this year. “Due to the pandemic, the parade was not held for the last three years. This year, people gathered in large numbers braving the winter chill,” she told

