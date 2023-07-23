2nd Test: They didn’t even try playing shots, Mhambrey on West Indies batters

India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has dubbed the pitch used for the second Test as “very, very slow for batting” and criticised the West Indians for “not even trying” to play shots.

Down 0-1 in the two-match series, the West Indies, in response to India’s first-innings total of 438, looked in no hurry to score through the third day’s play at Queens Park Oval.

“The pitch is very slow, very easy for batting. Towards the end, it started turning a bit. West Indies were defensive with the bat too. When there’s an attempt to play shots, there’s an opportunity to get a wicket but they didn’t even try that.

“We were quite impressive, our bowlers did whatever was expected of them though,” Mhambrey said at the end of day’s play. The former Mumbai and India seamer added, “I think the pitch should be sporting. There has to be a balance – something for batters and bowlers.” He said taking 20 wickets on this pitch is a difficult proposition.

“Yes, Dominica pitch had turn but we utilised the conditions better, the quality of our bowlers allowed us to use it well. On this pitch though it will be hard to take 20 wickets. “First target is to get them all out in the first innings and then see what lies ahead. Obviously, it’s hard work for bowlers on such wickets but yeah, they shouldn’t be so flat. It’s not entertaining, you want to get results.”

India won the first Test in Dominica comfortably to go 1-0 in the rubber. West Indies finished the third day at 229 for five and seemed to be playing for a draw on a turf that hardly has anything for the bowlers. With two days left in the match and West Indies trailing by 209 runs, Mhambrey said taking a couple of wickets early on the fourth day morning could help his team.

“We are trying to win the match, go session by session. Will see how it’s after the first hour. The ball is still new thankfully. “The way (Mohammed) Siraj and Mukesh (Kumar) have bowled and generated swing, looks like we can take wickets. 1-2 wickets early on will throw open the game. We are playing with the mindset to win,” he said.

The bowling was satisfied with the performance of debutant seamer Mukesh, who claimed his maiden Test wicket by removing Kirk McKenzie in the first hour before the heavens opened up and forced early lunch. “I am extremely happy with the progress he has shown from the first ball of the first session he bowled, to the second new ball where he showed some signs of moving the new ball it was real quality stuff,” Mhambrey said of the bowler.

