Thank God Mir Zafars quit TMC, saved party: Mamata in apparent jibe at Adhikari family

In an apparent jibe at theinfluential Adhikari family of Purba Medinipur district, WestBengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said thatshe was relieved as “Mir Zafars” (traitors) have quit theparty ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

Terming the BJP as a “party of feudal lords”, the TMCsupremo, while addressing an election rally at Khejuri in thedistrict, alleged that the saffron party was more interestedin selling the entire country.

“Thank God, the Mir Jafars (traitors) have left(TMC). I am relieved. It has saved us (the party). They neverused to allow me to come to Khejuri, Nandigram or Kanthiwhenever I wished to visit these places. As if this was theirzamindari. Now, nobody can stop me from coming here,”Banerjee said.

Advertisement

She alleged that the BJP has stolen several lakhs ofcrores of rupees from the common people of the country by”selling” the Railways, BSNL and banks.

“The BJP must clear the air over the fate of thedemonetisation money and PM cares funds. People want to know,”she said.

She urged people to be alert while casting their votesand double-check the EVMs properly.

Using the partys famous Khela Hobe (game is on)slogan, she urged the voters to drive the BJP out of thecountry.

“Play the game in such a manner that the BJP is drivenout of the country,” she added.

Banerjee left her Bhowanipore constituency in Kolkatato contest her former lieutenant and BJP candidate SuvenduAdhikari in Nandigram seat, where an anti-land acquisitionmovement catapulted the TMC to power in the state in 2011.

Most members of the Adhikari family, which holdsconsiderable political clout in the district, have eitherjoined the BJP or expressed a desire to join the saffronparty.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)