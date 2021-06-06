Thane district sees 621 new COVID-19 cases, 37 fatalities

With the addition of 621 freshcoronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thanedistrict of Maharashtra went up to 5,21,000, an official saidon Sunday.

These new cases were reported on Saturday.

With the death of 37 more COVID-19 patients, the tollin the Thane district rose to 9,445, he said, adding themortality rate is 1.81 per cent.

Advertisement

The details of recovered and under-treatment patientswere not provided by the district administration.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 casecount has gone up to 1,11,713 while the death toll is 2,164,he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)