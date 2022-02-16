Thane district sees 109 COVID-19 cases, 3 fatalities

With the addition of 109 fresh coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 7,07,425, an official said on Wednesday.

These new cases were reported on Tuesday, he said.

As the virus claimed the life of three patients, the death toll in the district rose to 11,852. The mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,168 while the death toll is 3,390, a local official added.

