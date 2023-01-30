Tendulkar to felicitate Indias U-19 Womens T20 World Cup winning team

Batting icon Sachin Tendulkar will felicitate the Indian U-19 womens cricket team for winning the inaugural ICC U-19 T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

“It is with great delight I share that Bharat Ratna Shri @sachin_rt and @BCCI Office Bearers will felicitate the victorious India U19 team on Feb 1st in Narendra Modi Stadium at 6:30 PM IST,” BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted.

“The young cricketers have made India proud and we will honour their achievements.” The Shafali Verma-led India thrashed England by seven wickets in Potchefstroom, South Africa in the final to claim the first-ever ICC U-19 Womens T20 World Cup.

Incidentally, it is Indias first-ever ICC title in womens cricket.

The victorious team will reach Mumbai from South Africa on Tuesday and then will head to Ahmedabad on Wednesday for the felicitation ceremony.

The felicitation ceremony will be held on the sidelines of the deciding third and final T20I between India and New Zealand here.

